By Neil Shah

Daily Caller News Foundation

Four authors resigned from the Blair Partnership, a literary agency based in Britain, after the agency refused their demands to outwardly support transgender rights and commit to internal educational measures like diversity training.

The move came following a left-wing backlash to comments made on biological sex by J.K. Rowling, who is also a Blair Partnership client, according to the Guardian. Rowling said both on Twitter and in an essay that biological sex is an important concept that is under attack by transgender activists.

Authors Drew Davies, Fox Fisher, Ugla Stefanía Kristjönudóttir Jónsdóttir, and a fourth anonymous individual — all members of the LGBTQ+ community — published a short essay detailing their concerns with the agency’s neutrality towards Rowling’s comments.

“This decision is not made lightly, and we are saddened and disappointed it has come to this,” they wrote. “After J. K. Rowling’s — who is also signed to the agency — public comments on transgender issues, we reached out to the agency with an invitation to reaffirm their stance to transgender rights and equality. After our talks with them, we felt that they were unable to commit to any action that we thought was appropriate and meaningful.”

They continued: “Freedom of speech can only be upheld if the structural inequalities that hinder equal opportunities for underrepresented groups are challenged and changed.”

Earlier this month, Rowling mocked a headline about “people who menstruate,” suggesting that it was ludicrous not to identify these people as women. In response to the blowback, she tweeted out a Twitter thread detailing her rationale for supporting the notion that there is a biological distinction between men and women.

The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Rowling responded to the ensuing criticism from transgender and progressive activists with a lengthy blog post detailing reasons why she was critical of this faction of the transgender movement.

In a statement to the Guardian, the agency responded to the four departing authors: “We support the rights of all of our clients to express their thoughts and beliefs, and we believe in freedom of speech. Publishing and the creative arts are dependent on these things. It is our duty, as an agency to support all of our clients in this fundamental freedom and we do not comment on their individual views.”

“We are disappointed by the decision that four clients have taken to part ways with the agency. To reiterate, we believe in freedom of speech for all; these clients have decided to leave because we did not meet their demands to be re-educated to their point of view. We respect their right to pursue what they feel is the correct course of action,” the statement continues.

