Former national security adviser John Bolton criticized Mike Pompeo as a yes man Tuesday, after the secretary of state accused Bolton of leaking to the press and lying.

Bolton told “CBS Evening News” he felt sorry for Pompeo’s decision to “tie his political future” to President Donald Trump.

When asked about Pompeo’s accusations Bolton was left out of White House meetings because, “He was leaking or would twist things or he lied,” the former national security adviser said he and Pompeo “obviously have a substantial disagreement here, because I think his department was the ace of aces in the government for leaking things.”

Bolton added, Pompeo “has made a decision, which is certainly his to make, to tie his political future to Donald Trump. I think that’s what he continues to do. I feel sorry for him for doing that. But obviously, I’m not going to change his mind.”

Bolton, whose book “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” hit shelves Tuesday, said he did not understand why Pompeo became a Trump yes man, “knowing that he disagreed with some of the things the president wanted, he didn’t try to work to persuade him.”

Bolton said he was very aware, “these decisions are ultimately the president’s. We all understand that. But at some point – and I came to that point and others did as well – when you can’t in good conscience carry out the decisions, then it’s time to resign.”

