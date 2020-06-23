https://www.theblaze.com/news/madison-cawthorn-election-north-carolina

An obscure candidate won a stunning landslide victory Tuesday over the favored candidate in the Republican primary for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District.

Madison Cawthorn, 24, is a real estate investor and will likely become the youngest member in the House of Representatives if he wins the general election in the Republican-heavy district.

Cawthorn trounced Lynda Bennett, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump. Cawthorn is also a supporter of the president.

With 92% of precincts reporting, Cawthorn had garnered 65% of the vote to Bennett’s 35%. The Associated Press called the race for Cawthorn at 8:47 p.m.

The congressional seat seemed to be a safe bet for Bennett after Mark Meadows vacated the office to become the president’s chief of staff. Bennett also received endorsements from Meadows and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Bennett is a real estate agent and local Republican activist.

Cawthorn will face retired Air Force Col. Moe Davis, the Democratic candidate, in the general election in November.

Cawthorn is also a motivational speaker. He was paralyzed from the waist down in a 2014 car accident that nearly took his life.

