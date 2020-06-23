https://www.theblaze.com/news/chaz-shooting-chop-protesters

A third shooting undermined the liberal narrative of a peaceful protest at the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle on Tuesday just before the mayor announced the encampment would be dismantled.

A 30-year-old man was shot Tuesday and transported to a local hospital in stable condition. Police would not confirm where he had received the injury, but KING-TV noted that they found the man in a designated staging area set up by the Seattle Fire Department outside the encampment.

Mayor Jenny Durkan said on Monday that the shootings in the CHAZ, also known as the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, forced her to rescind her supportive stance on the encampment.

The protesters and rioters in the CHOP say that they will resist the Seattle mayor’s order to shut down the encampment, setting up the possibility of an ugly confrontation.

According to KING, the CHOP Solidarity Committee said they would operate with “total disregard to anything the mayor says,” and they will continue to demand her resignation.

“I don’t trust the mayor. I don’t trust the mayor. At all,” one protester told KING. “We’re gonna make sure they don’t take back the [police] precinct!”

