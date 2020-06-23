https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/clean-operation-dc-police-clear-vermin-streets-north-white-house-squatters-set-autonomous-zone/

Time to go kids.

DC Police on Tuesday swept out the leftist vermin in the street attempting an autonomous zone in the nation’s capitol.

The squatters wanted an autonomous zone blocks from the White House.

They want a revolution.

The DC Police were chanting, “Move forward. Move forward…” as they cleared the street from far left activists.

DC police clear the streets just north of the #WhiteHouse where protesters tried to set up an autonomous zone last night. pic.twitter.com/OgId4yFs9u — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) June 23, 2020

