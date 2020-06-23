https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/clean-operation-dc-police-clear-vermin-streets-north-white-house-squatters-set-autonomous-zone/

Time to go kids.
DC Police on Tuesday swept out the leftist vermin in the street attempting an autonomous zone in the nation’s capitol.

The squatters wanted an autonomous zone blocks from the White House.
They want a revolution.

The DC Police were chanting, “Move forward. Move forward…” as they cleared the street from far left activists.

