https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/college-students-favor-white-elderly-democratic-presidential-ticket/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — For all their talk of #BlackLivesMatter and the urgency of toppling statues that honor white men who may have owned slaves, college students are not eager to rock the boat when it comes to historically white presidential tickets.

A College Reaction poll commissioned by Axios found that Elizabeth Warren is the top choice of college students for vice president alongside presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. She’s also the oldest among the top 10.

The findings are doubly interesting because of heavy pressure on Biden to choose a woman of color.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

