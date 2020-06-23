https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/defund-police-stabbing-broad-daylight-leaves-harlem-man-knife-sticking-head-graphic-video/

Defund the police, right?

A stabbing in broad daylight in front of a Duane Reade drugstore in East Harlem around noon on Tuesday, left a man with a kitchen knife sticking out of his head.

The 36-year-old Harlem resident escaped serious injuries because the knife didn’t penetrate his skull, according to authorities.

The stabbing was reportedly a domestic dispute that turned violent.

TRENDING: We Were Right! FBI Confirms ‘Noose’ Found in Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR Stall Was Garage Door Pull Rope – It Was Just Another Hate Hoax

Who needs armed police officers?

Certainly social workers or social justice enforcers could handle this call, right?

The New York Post reported:

A Harlem man escaped a stabbing with minor injures Tuesday — one of which was the massive kitchen knife left sticking upright out of his scalp, authorities said. “He looked like he didn’t even feel it,” said one witness to the nightmarish scene, which unfolded around noon at East 125th Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem, according to authorities. “The guy was refusing to go inside the ambulance,” continued the witness, declining to be identified by name. Added a security guard at a nearby Duane Reade pharmacy who witnessed the attack: “I’m traumatized from seeing that. “It looks like a scene out of a freaking movie.” The NYPD, however, said that the stabbing victim and a 34-year-old woman were on the same side of a dispute against another man, who slashed the woman across the cheek before lodging the knife into the man’s head and fleeing the scene.

WATCH (graphic video):

Nothing major, just a Knife sticking out of his head in @NYCMayor safest city🤔 How much deeper dose NYC have to sink, that @BilldeBlasio should finally resign? (WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/9gjK03Xvf9 — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) June 23, 2020

The stabbing victim is in stable condition at Harlem Hospital.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

