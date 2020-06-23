https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/despite-media-onslaught-trump-approval-bests-barack-obamas-point-presidency/

President Trump’s Rasmussen approval rating stood at 45% on Tuesday.

This is despite the continued media onslaught over the coronavirus panic-porn and the nasty attacks on the president for holding a campaign rally.

Barack Obama had a 44% approval rating at the same point in his presidency.

And, as Rasmussen reported earlier, Obama had a 95% positive media.

Trump has a 95% negative media.

“In a time of deceit telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” Our Daily Presidential Tracking Poll this week is sponsored by Coffee With @ScottAdamsSays Visit the Coffee With Scott Adams Community https://t.co/6I9V8umYjHhttps://t.co/JnZ1jmtGoK https://t.co/4UTooh2ZNY pic.twitter.com/6FTTAycJ96 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 23, 2020

