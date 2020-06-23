http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5Vs9iJLkgK8/

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that if former Vice President Joe Biden won the presidency, his son Hunter would likely find more ways to sell influence for money.

Trump recalled the millions of dollars that Hunter Biden accrued and managed while his father was vice president, from countries such as China and Ukraine.

“Can you imagine how Hunter is going to do if this guy ever won?” Trump asked, referring to Joe Biden.

After the crowd booed, Trump continued, “And the father could honestly say, ‘I have no idea what’s going on.’”

Trump portrayed Biden as a puppet of the radical left.

“Could you imagine if Sleepy Joe ever became president?” Trump asked. “This country would be a mess. They would rip down everything.”

He said that even if Biden won the presidency, he would not know where he was or what he was doing.

“He would not call the shots. He would have nothing to do with it,” Trump said, noting that the left would “lock him in the Oval Office” and run the country the way they wanted to.

“He does not know where the hell he is,” Trump said, and asked mockingly, “Joe, where are you, Joe? Tell me where you are Joe!”

