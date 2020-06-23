https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/full-house-president-trump-tpusa-phoenix-az-campaign-stop-photos-video/
President Donald Trump visited the southern border today with Mexico and then will speak at a Turning Point USA rally in Phoenix, Arizona this afternoon.
The event is being held at the Dream City Church in Phoenix.
This is President Trump’s second rally since the coronavirus pandemic shut down public events back in March.
President Trump is expected to take the stage at 3:40 PM.
IT’S A FULL HOUSE FOR TRUMP TODAY– Don’t Let the Media lie to you!
FULL HOUSE FOR @realDonaldTrump in AZ! Don’t let MSM lie to you! With @RichardGrenell and @mattgaetz at @TPUSA Rally for #TRUMP @GwilymMcGrew pic.twitter.com/ZS4fTKiMDL
— Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) June 23, 2020
The Great @RichardGrenell at @TPUSA forum – “You must Always correct the record” @realDonaldTrump @GwilymMcGrew pic.twitter.com/wZ8IoXTqy0
— Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) June 23, 2020
Richard Grenell and Rep. Matt Gaetz warmed up the audience before President Trump’s arrival this afternoon.
The Gateway Pundit has reporters on the scene this afternoon.
Live reports from Trump’s AZ rally @TPUSA @realDonaldTrump @GwilymMcGrew pic.twitter.com/bNrs33xyTq
— Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) June 23, 2020