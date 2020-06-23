https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/blm-activist-jesus-statues

First, they came for the “offensive” Confederate statues. Then Christopher Columbus, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and even Union General Ulysses S. Grant were removed next. Now, Black Lives Matter activist Sean King has a new target: white Jesus.

On the radio program Tuesday, Glenn Beck railed against King’s call for the destruction of all statues, murals, and stained glass windows of “white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends.”

“They are a gross form [of] white supremacy,” King wrote on Twitter. “Created as tools of oppression. Racist propaganda. They should all come down.”

“Our voices are going to be gone soon. Everything is going to be gone soon, if we don’t stand up!” Glenn said.

“How about we stop tearing down the statues and start tearing down the hatred in your heart? My gosh, the hatred these people are carrying around. I feel sorry for them. I really do,” he later added.

