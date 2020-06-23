https://www.dailywire.com/news/gop-shreds-rioters-democrats-in-new-video-this-isnt-about-justice-its-about-destroying-america

The Republican National Committee (RNC) released a damning new video highlighting the damage that far-left rioters have inflicted across the country in recent weeks and showing how some Democrats have vocally supported calls from the far-left to defund law enforcement.

“Left-wing anarchists are sowing chaos across the country as they attempt to destroy the fundamental foundation of America,” RNC spokesman Steve Guest said. “Meanwhile, Joe Biden and his radical allies continue to dodge scrutiny, viewing this as an opportunity to transform the country. But under President Trump’s leadership, law and order will always prevail.”

The video features one of the Black Lives Matter co-founders stating that their ideological frame is Marxism, an ideology that has led to the deaths of 100 million people.

The video shows a church in Washington, D.C., that was set on fire by rioters and later features far-left Democrat Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) and Ilhan (MN) calling for the defunding of law enforcement. Top Democrats like Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi are also featured.

The video also shows members of black community that have been devastated by the violent riots and have had their businesses and livelihoods either uprooted or ruined.

The video comes as rioters have destroyed statues in recent days of former U.S. presidents, including, statues of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Ulysses S. Grant. Rioters tried to destroy a statue of former President Andrew Jackson before they were stopped by police.

