Former Governor Mike Huckabee joined Varney and Co. on Tuesday to discuss the latest call on the left to destroy Christian statues, stained glass windows and artwork with a Caucasian Holy Family.

Race activist Shaun King on Monday called for the taking down of all statues, murals and stained glass windows of “white Jesus and his European mother”. King issued his statement on Twitter to his 1.1 million followers.

Mike Huckabee compared these actions on the left to the Taliban Islamists.

Mike Huckabee: “These crazy people are becoming like Islamic terrorists.”

Via Varney and Co.:

[embedded content]