https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/huge-electioneering-twitter-suspends-carpe-donktum-trump-retweet-top-pro-trump-meme-maker/

MORE ELECTIONEERING FROM BIG TECH —

WHEN WILL REPUBLICANS GET OFF THEIR ASS AND ACT?!!

Twitter sensation and MAGA-meme maker Carpe Donktum was suspended from Twitter today.

This comes just months before the November elections!

Big Tech continues to crack down on Trump supporters!

TRENDING: We Were Right! FBI Confirms ‘Noose’ Found in Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR Stall Was Garage Door Pull Rope – It Was Just Another Hate Hoax

Via Jack Posobiec.

Carpe received this email which claims his account committed copyright infringement pic.twitter.com/nRcNu8bIyX — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 23, 2020

Suspended.



This is not the first time this has happened.

They’ve targeted Carpe Donktum for over a year now.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

