MORE ELECTIONEERING FROM BIG TECH —
WHEN WILL REPUBLICANS GET OFF THEIR ASS AND ACT?!!
Twitter sensation and MAGA-meme maker Carpe Donktum was suspended from Twitter today.
This comes just months before the November elections!
Big Tech continues to crack down on Trump supporters!
Via Jack Posobiec.
Carpe received this email which claims his account committed copyright infringement pic.twitter.com/nRcNu8bIyX
— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 23, 2020
Suspended.
This is not the first time this has happened.
BIG TECH TYRANNY: President Trump Tweets Out CarpeDonktum Video Mocking Democrats — Twitter Takes It Down (Updated)
They’ve targeted Carpe Donktum for over a year now.