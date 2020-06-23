https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/idiot-criminals-announce-will-tear-lincoln-statue-dc-thursday-7-p-m/

Idiot criminal vandals have announced their intent to tear down a statue of Abraham Lincoln in Washington, DC, on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The statue was paid for and erected by freed slaves to honor the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Group leader at Lincoln Park says they’ll return here on Thursday at 7pm to tear down the Lincoln statue #dcprotest #dcprotests pic.twitter.com/64NPZo5T6m — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) June 23, 2020

TRENDING: We Were Right! FBI Confirms ‘Noose’ Found in Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR Stall Was Garage Door Pull Rope – It Was Just Another Hate Hoax

“Protesters” and potential vandals gathered by the statue in Capitol Hill’s Lincoln Park on Tuesday evening to discuss the “problematic” art. The statue depicts President Lincoln with a freed slave and is nearly 150 years old. It was unveiled 11 years after the president’s assassination.

On Tuesday, radical D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton announced that she intends to introduce legislation to remove the statue.

“Although formerly enslaved Americans paid for this statue to be built in 1876, the design and sculpting process was done without their input, and it shows,” Norton said in a statement earlier in the day.

“This statue has been controversial from the start,” she said. “It is time it was placed in a museum.”

🚨TEAR DOWN PRESIDENT LINCOLN STATUE IN WASHINGTON DC 🚨 Hundreds of (mostly white) protesters have shown up.

Why? Because this statue honoring the signing of the emancipation proclamation is “racist.”

Where did the statue come from? It was paid for and erected by freed slaves. pic.twitter.com/SL1OA8IaMY — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 23, 2020

Protestors shout “Power to the People” at Lincoln Park Emancipation Statue pic.twitter.com/m2NaOOmz7Z — CJ (@PrinceMrCharles) June 23, 2020

Hopefully police will be prepared and ready for the vandals arrival.

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on the statue as the situation plays out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

