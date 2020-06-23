https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/illinois-court-cases-lockdown/2020/06/23/id/973768

The Illinois court system has flooded with back cases since coronavirus restrictions in the state have been lifted, according to the Washington Examiner.

The pandemic shut down many courthouses, and now they are handling a small number of cases since they have reopened. Felony cases will get priority over a misdemeanor, which will be postponed because of a courtroom shortage.

Two lawyers in Cook County want the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a challenge to orders from the Illinois Supreme Court that suspended the speedy trial rules during the coronavirus pandemic. The lawyers said the orders gave Illinois judges the power to halt the time period included in Illinois law that gives criminal defendants the right to a speedy trial.

Rock Island County officials have reported only 40 people can appear in court each morning compared to the hundreds of cases the courts used to see. The slog was created by a social distancing-inspired rule that allows only 10 cases per hour.

DeKalb County State’s Attorney Rick Amato said a new program has been launched to handle traffic violations and other minor violations.

“We started a new call-in and email program for traffic citations, so even if it is a must appear, we can take care of their court appearance without them physically coming into the building,” Amato said.

Jennifer Goudreau, an Illinois public defender, said court cases have dragged more slowly than usual.

“Normally where there could be four trials going at a time or sometimes more, realistically if there is a backup judge available, we can only do two at this time,” Goudreau said.

