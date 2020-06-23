https://www.theblaze.com/news/bubba-wallace-don-lemon-interview

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace expressed his anger and frustration in an interview on CNN after the FBI released its conclusion that no hate crime had been committed in the garage noose incident at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

“I’m pissed!” he told CNN host Don Lemon. “I’m mad because people are trying to test my character and the person that I am and my integrity.”

The FBI

concluded that what looked like a noose was just a garage pull and that it had been left at the garage long before anyone knew Wallace was going to use that garage.

Wallace appeared upset at the conclusions being made by his critics over the debacle and specifically pointed out that some people online were accusing him of committing wrongdoing.

“I’ve been racing all of my life, we’ve raced out of hundreds of garages that never had garage pulls like that, so people that wanna call it a garage pull and put out old videos and photos of knots, being in, as their evidence, go ahead!” he said.



“But from the evidence that we have, um, that I have, it’s a straight-up noose,” he claimed.

“The FBI has stated it was a noose over and over again, NASCAR leadership has stated it was a noose,” Wallace continued.

“I can confirm that I actually got evidence of what was hanging in my garage over my car around my picker, guys, to confirm that it was a noose, and never seen anything like it,” he added.

Many NASCAR drivers and employees joined in show of solidarity with Wallace after it was reported that someone had left a noose as a racial threat against him.

Wallace had previously

demanded that NASCAR ban the Confederate flag from their events in order to make them more comfortable for those who saw the flag in a contentious light. NASCAR soon after banned the flag.

Here’s the entire interview from CNN:

