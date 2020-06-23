https://www.dailywire.com/news/j-j-abrams-creates-20-page-guide-for-dismantling-white-supremacy

Director J.J. Abrams (“The Force Awakens”) released a 20-page guideline to his company Bad Robot on ways to combat white supremacy.

Titled “Bad Robot’s Guide to Dismantling White Supremacy at Work,” the guidebook encourages employees to learn about racism in the United States by reading articles and books, watching movies, and following certain (left-wing) black activists to better educate themselves on the subject of race relations.

“At Bad Robot, we are committed to dismantling white supremacy at work & at large. We are following leading academics, activists & artists and have compiled an evolving set of resources that we are sharing with friends and colleagues. Onward!” the company said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The guide divides tasks for people to follow based on the amount of time they have to spare in a day. Fox News breaks it down:

There are sections for people with 5-10 minutes, 30 minutes and 60 minutes. It also has sections full of resources for employees with children as well as managers to help them talk about the topic in a non-problematic way. People with a small amount of time are encouraged to read articles while people with 30 minutes or so are encouraged to view a collection of videos. People with more than an hour to spare are met with a list of movies to watch like Spike Lee’s “Do The Right Thing,” John Singleton’s “Boyz n the Hood” and Ava DuVernay’s “The 13th” and ”When They See Us.”

“At Bad Robot, we are committed as storytellers and executives to dismantling white supremacy at work and at large,” the introduction reads. “With this ever-evolving and far from complete guide, we hope to share some resources to explore and navigate this time for ourselves and with each other as we strive to do the delicate, raw, humbling, and enraging work of anti-racism.”

The resource also lists a series of articles from left-wing outlets written by left-wing black writers from Ta-Nehisi Coates. Shelby Steele, Thomas Sowell, Starr Parker, are nowhere to be seen. Here are just a few samples:

The American Nightmare | Ibram X. Kendi, The Atlantic

America, This Is Your Chance | Michelle Alexander, New York Times

Being Antiracist | National Museum of African American History & Culture

The Case for Reparations | Ta-Nehisi Coates, The Atlantic

Dear White People: Here are 5 Uncomfortable Truths Black Colleagues Need You to Know | Forbes

Here’s Why It Hurts When People Say, “All Lives Matter” | Vanity Fair

Letters for Black Lives | An Open Letter Project on Anti-Blackness

Welcome to the Anti-racism Movement – Here’s What You’ve Missed | Medium

Director J.J. Abrams has been an outspoken supporter of Planned Parenthood, an organization founded by a racist eugenicist. In 2019, he also vowed to fight Georgia’s anti-abortion law as various movie studios were threatening to boycott the state. Georgia’s population is 30.5% black.

