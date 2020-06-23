https://www.theblaze.com/news/jk-rowling-agency-refuses-to-bow-down-to-outrage-mob-which-demanded-re-education-on-lgbt-issues

British author J.K. Rowling found herself embroiled in controversy earlier this month after she affirmed traditional views of sex and gender.

Now, four authors who were represented by the same literary agency as Rowling have resigned in protest after they demanded the company “re-educate” its staff.

According to the Guardian, Fox Fisher, Drew Davies, and Ugla Stefanía Kristjönudóttir Jónsdóttir, who is also known as Owl Fisher, all resigned from the Blair Partnership, the London-based literary agency that represents Rowling. A fourth author also resigned, but reportedly did not go public.

The authors demanded the agency “reaffirm their commitment to transgender rights and equality.” But the authors wrote in a joint statement the agency did not cave to their demands, so they chose to resign.

In response, the Blair Partnership said it supports free speech and chose not to be coerced by their now-former clients.

A spokesperson for the agency said, per the Guardian:

We support the rights of all of our clients to express their thoughts and beliefs, and we believe in freedom of speech. Publishing and the creative arts are dependent on these things. It is our duty, as an agency to support all of our clients in this fundamental freedom and we do not comment on their individual views. We are disappointed by the decision that four clients have taken to part ways with the agency. To reiterate, we believe in freedom of speech for all; these clients have decided to leave because we did not meet their demands to be re-educated to their point of view. We respect their right to pursue what they feel is the correct course of action. We value all our authors’ voices and, as an agency, champion equality and inclusivity. We remain committed to making the agency the most welcoming environment it can be for everyone. The diversity of our clients’ voices is our strength and we take enormous pride from each and every one.

While Rowling has not publicly commented on the controversy involving her representation, she did address criticism after speaking out against far-left transgender advocacy.

She wrote in a lengthy personal essay that transgender advocacy has come to a place where it now often harms women.

“I do not want to make natal girls and women less safe. When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman — and, as I’ve said, gender confirmation certificates may now be granted without any need for surgery or hormones — then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside,” Rowling said.

“That is the simple truth,” she declared.

