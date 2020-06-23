https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/joy-behar-husband-drive-around-looking-people-not-wearing-masks/

(FOX NEWS) — The View” co-host Joy Behar revealed on Tuesday that she regularly spends time looking at people who are walking around without masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t have much faith that this is going to end anytime soon … Barring a vaccine, all we have is social distancing and masks — neither of which is happening in this country right now … this is going to go on and on and on, and I’ll tell you the truth, it’s making me crazy,” she said.

“All I do is I get in my car maybe with Steve and we go around town looking for people who are not wearing masks,” she added, referring to her husband.

