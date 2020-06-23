https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/06/23/jussie-smollett-all-over-again-fbi-determines-nascars-bubba-wallace-was-not-the-target-of-a-hate-crime-n568815

The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime. The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment. We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.

So, yeah, it was a garage pull that had been there since 2019. While this might not be a Jussie Smollett-like hate crime hoax, it’s nevertheless an unfortunate situation. Bubba Wallace may have jumped to the wrong conclusion upon seeing the garage pull, or he saw it and decided to take advantage of the current racial hypersensitive climate to pronounce himself a victim. I want to give Wallace the benefit of the doubt here, but it’s difficult to do that when Wallace seemed so determined to play the victim, and said those who questioned the story were “simple-minded.”

.@BubbaWallace on those who believe the noose incident was staged: “It’s simple-minded people like that, the ones that are afraid of change, they use everything in their power to defend what they stand up for… instead of trying to listen and understand what’s going on.” pic.twitter.com/FikMntalwO — The View (@TheView) June 23, 2020

So far, Bubba Wallace hasn’t released a statement in response to the investigation concluding. Without a doubt, he needs to apologize for jumping to the wrong conclusion.

_____

