The Justice Department on Tuesday revealed in a court filing a single page of notes from former FBI counter-intel chief Peter Strzok that are exculpatory to General Mike Flynn.

The content of the notes was not revealed because it is under protective order.

Via John Solomon of Just the News: (emphasis our own)

Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin informed U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan of the discovery in a midday court filing, revealing the single page of notes were believed to have been taken by Strzok during the critical juncture of early January 2017 when FBI agents recommended shutting down their investigation of Flynn only to be overruled by FBI superiors. TRENDING: Bubba Wallace ‘Offended’ by Hoax Theories as Insider Says ‘Noose’ Found in Black NASCAR Driver’s Garage Stall May Be Serpentine Belt (VIDEO) “This page of notes was taken by former Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok. While the page itself is undated; we believe that the notes were taken in early January 2017, possibly between January 3 and January 5,” Sherwin wrote in the motion. The prosecutor said it was possible more documents may be produced to the court. The page of notes were not made public with the filing because they are currently subject to a protective order. A source directly familiar with the discovery of the document told Just the News they include one paragraph of notes believed to be taken around Jan. 4, 2017, the date Strzok relayed a request from FBI leadership to the lead agent in the Flynn case asking him not to shut down the investigation as had been planned. The notes are “highly exculpatory,” the source said, declining to describe them more fully because they are under seal.

The Justice Department in April unsealed handwritten notes revealing the FBI framed General Flynn.

The unsealed FBI notes written by Bill Priestap revealed the intent of the FBI’s ambush interview of Flynn in January of 2017.

“What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute [Flynn] or get him fired?” Bill Priestap wrote.

Here’s how they planned to get Flynn removed:

1) Get Flynn “to admit to breaking the Logan Act”; or

2) Catch Flynn in a lie.

Their end goal was a referral to the DOJ – not to investigate Flynn’s contacts with the Russians.

