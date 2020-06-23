https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mlb-union-season/2020/06/23/id/973779

Major League Baseball plans to implement a 60-game season starting around July 24 despite a rejection of the proposal by the players union, ESPN has reported.

The players still must agree to health and safety protocols amid the reduced government restrictions to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus and to report to their home stadiums by July 1 for A view of the Opening Week logo on the field prior to the Texas Rangers taking on the Chicago Cubs during Opening Day at Globe Life Park in Arlington on March 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)preseason training, ESPN reported citing anonymous sources.

MLB club owners voted to impose the 60-game schedule late Monday hours after the players union’s executive committee voted 33-5 against accepting a 60-game season with an expanded playoff format and adding a designated hitter to the National League.

The decision came after negotiators for MLB and the union were unable to come to an agreement on the length of a season and compensation after three months of discussions. MLB is using the authority granted to it in a March 26 agreement between the league and union to impose a schedule.

ESPN said several players told it that it expects the union to agree to MLB’s July 1 reporting date and its coronavirus protocols.

“We are ready to get back on the field,” St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and MLBPA executive subcommittee member Andrew Miller said.

At issue has been the March 26 agreement which calls for players to be paid their 2020 salaries on a prorated basis. It requires as many games be played as possible, but MLB has said that was with the understanding that stadiums would be open for fans as under normal circumstances.

With that unlikely, MLB has sought reduced compensation which the union has decried.

Reports have indicated the union is likely to file a grievance against MLB that it has not met the requirement to play as many games as possible. MLB also could file a grievance against the players.

MLB spring training was halted March 12 due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The negotiations that failed to come to an agreement between MLB and players union reminded many baseball fans of the acrimonious relationship that has led to eight work stoppages in the league between 1975 and 1995.

