A man wearing a Black Lives Matter mask announced to a large crowd on Tuesday afternoon that they intend to tear down a statue of former President Abraham Lincoln this week that former slaves purchased as a way to honor Lincoln, who ended slavery.

“We don’t want to tear down the statue today,” the man said. “We don’t want to do it today. We are going to be doing it on Thursday at 7 p.m., okay? Thursday at 7 p.m. … We are going to be out here; we want you to share it; we want you to follow us … we want you to get involved; we want you to donate in any way you can to help us get supplies to get all this done so we can do even bigger events in other areas.”

“We are trying to be at the Supreme Court and do sit-ins there, we try to be at Mitch McConnell’s house,” the man continued as the crowd cheered. “We are going to show up and wake these rich white people up!”

WATCH:

Protester at Emancipation Monument claims that they will be tearing down the monument Thursday at 7 PM. Also calls for them to show up at Senator Mitch McConnell’s home. pic.twitter.com/LJ8e2f5KRG — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) June 23, 2020

The man later said, “Thursday at 7 PM, we tearing this motherf****r down!”

WATCH:

“Thursday at 7 PM, we tearing this motherfucker down!”

(loud cheering) pic.twitter.com/hLTqlhocZR — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) June 24, 2020

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

