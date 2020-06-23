https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/mel-gibson-responds-winona-ryders-jewish-oven-dodger-claim/

(NEW YORK POST) — Mel Gibson has denied bombshell claims by Winona Ryder that the Aussie actor-director lobbed anti-Semitic slurs at the actress at a Hollywood party in 1995.

The “Stranger Things” star and Gen X icon accused Gibson in an interview Sunday of calling her an “oven dodger” when he learned of her Jewish heritage. The offensive term is an apparent reference to Jewish prisoners who avoided being incinerated at Nazi death camps during World War II.

“This is 100% untrue,” Gibson’s reps told The Post in an emailed statement.

