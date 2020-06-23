https://www.theepochtimes.com/melania-trumps-spokeswoman-criticizes-inappropriate-comment-about-barron_3399351.html

A spokesperson for first lady Melania Trump rebuked Food Network host John Henson for using her son, Barron, as a way to insult President Donald Trump.

Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s spokeswoman, told reporters that the comment from Henson is a continuation of “inappropriate and insensitive comments about the President’s son [Barron Trump].”

“As with every other administration, a minor child should be off-limits and allowed to grow up with no judgment or hate from strangers and the media,” she said.

Henson had written on Twitter: “I hope Barron gets to spend today with whoever his dad is.”

In a later post, Henson attempted to explain that “the joke was aimed at Trump and the mere mention of Barron’s name doesn’t mean it’s at his expense” after he faced significant backlash on the social media website.

Barron, who is 14, has been subjected to online insults in the past, namely following Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

The first lady also spoke out in December after law professor Pamela Karlan mentioned Barron’s name in a joke while testifying during the House impeachment hearings of Trump. “The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron,” Karlan said.

“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it,” Melania wrote in response.

Karlan later apologized for the remark.

The Food Network hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

