Melania TrumpMelania TrumpTrump to host 4th of July event despite pleas from lawmakers to cancel Melania Trump reads ‘All Different Now’ by Angela Johnson to mark Juneteenth Melania Trump, Ben Carson view Emancipation Proclamation at National Archives MORE‘s spokeswoman rebuked Food Network host John Henson after he implied in a tweet that President Trump Donald John TrumpSouth Korea slams Bolton book as ‘distorting the reality’ of nuclear talks Democrats face tough questions with Bolton Protesters try to bring down statue of Andrew Jackson near White House MORE is not Barron Trump’s father.

“I hope Barron gets to spend today with whoever his dad is,” Henson, a regular critic of the president on social media, tweeted Sunday on Father’s Day.

First lady spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamMelania Trump is ‘behind-the-scenes’ but ‘unbelievably influential’: book East Wing rips book saying Melania Trump renegotiated prenup before moving to White House Pence names new press secretary MORE fired back at Henson.

“Sadly we continue to see inappropriate and insensitive comments about the President’s son [Barron Trump],” the former White House press secretary told The Hill in a statement Tuesday.

Henson’s tweet also drew criticism on social media after going viral.

hey look.. the left is attacking Barron Trump again. They can’t hide their hate for long I guess. Disgusting. I have ALWAYS stopped anyone on my timeline or show from attacking Sasha or Malia. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) June 21, 2020

Why is Twitter allowing users to attack Barron Trump AGAIN? I’m watching media figures and powerful adults harass a child. Pathetic! — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) June 21, 2020

This is a terrible tweet. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 22, 2020

The Hill has reached out to the Food Network for comment.

Henson, a father of two, attempted to clarify his tweet to say he was not joking about Barron Trump, who is 14 years old.

With respect, I think you dissecting it is the issue. The joke was aimed at Trump and the mere mention of Barron’s name doesn’t mean it’s at his expense. Although I respect your right to take issue with it. — John Henson (@John_Henson) June 21, 2020

The first lady has defended her son publicly before, including in December after Stanford Law Professor Pamela Karlan referenced Barron Trump during House impeachment hearings.

“The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron,” Karlan quipped before the House Judiciary Committee on Dec. 5.

The usually reserved Melania Trump took to Twitter to slam Karlan’s remarks.

“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics,” she wrote. “Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.”

Karlan later apologized for her comments.

