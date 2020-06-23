Mike Rowe has parted ways with his fair share of friends. In fact, in one year, he lost as many as a million of them.

It was around 2013, and in his re-telling, his Facebook following dropped from three million to two after he joined conservative radio host Glenn Beck for an interview. That same year, Rowe also appeared on “Real Time” with Bill Maher, the left-leaning political commentator who he has described as “opinionated, polarizing and controversial.”