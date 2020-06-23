https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/msnbcs-andrea-mitchell-dem-rep-nearly-assaulted-male-pervert-pink-lingerie-dc-autonomous-zone-video/

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell and Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton were nearly assaulted by a man in pink lingerie and a blonde wig at DC’s failed “Black House Autonomous Zone” on Tuesday.

Security for one of the women promptly jumped in and pulled the pervert away.

Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) and Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton almost attacked: pic.twitter.com/Y1ph336GHI — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020

TRENDING: Bubba Wallace ‘Offended’ by Hoax Theories as Insider Says ‘Noose’ Found in Black NASCAR Driver’s Garage Stall May Be Serpentine Belt (VIDEO)

The bizarre incident was captured on film by Daily Caller reporter Henry Rodgers.

Even the BLM activists were alarmed by the creep who was cruising around on a pink segway.

Black Lives Matter “activists” have been attempting to establish an autonomous zone in DC, similar to the one that is plagued with theft, violence and murder in Seattle.

President Donald Trump has vowed not to allow it to happen, saying that he will use force if necessary.

“There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

The tweet was flagged as a violation of Twitter’s rules against “the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group.” Users now have to click through the warning to get to the president’s tweet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

