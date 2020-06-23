https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-nancy-pelosi-says-republicans-are-trying-to-get-away-with-the-murder-of-george-floyd

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) claimed Tuesday that Senate Republicans are “trying to get away with … the murder of George Floyd,” over accusations that the GOP refuses to budge as Congress tangles over anti-policing legislation.

What are the details?

CNN reported that “Democrats are on track to block a GOP-led police reform bill” introduced by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), while Senate Democrats have offered competing legislation championed by Sens. Kamala Harris (Calif.) and Cory Booker (N.J.).

During an interview with CBS News Radio, The Daily Caller reported, Pelosi discussed the impasse, saying of the Republicans, “The press has given them so much play for this unsalvageable piece of legislation and they say, ‘well, can’t you compromise with that?’ No, it’s because it is no and we are yes.”

The speaker gave an example of the parties’ differing proposals, telling the outlet, “We’re saying no chokeholds. They’re not saying no to chokeholds. I mean, there’s a big difference there. What’s the compromise? Some chokeholds? I don’t see what the compromise is.

“For something to happen, they’re going to have to face the reality of police brutality,” she continued. “The reality of the need for justice in policing, and the recognition that there are many, many good people in law enforcement, but not all and that we have to address those concerns.”

Pelosi added, “So far they’re trying to get away with murder, actually. The murder of George Floyd.”

What did the GOP say?

National Republican Campaign Committee spokesman Michael McAdams issued a statement in response, saying, “Nancy Pelosi needs to immediately apologize to Republicans for her deplorable accusations.”

The NRCC also tweeted, “Either @SpeakerPelosi knows what she is saying and should immediately apologize or she doesn’t know what’s (sic) she’s saying and is no longer fit for public office.”

