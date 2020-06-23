https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/nascar-needs-respond-new-images-bubba-wallace-noose/

NASCAR was outraged this week on a report that “a noose” was found in the garage of driver Bubba Wallace.

An investigation was launched, the FBI was called in, the perpetrator was threatened with being “eliminated.”

“From the sport,” of course.

Wallace’s fellow NASCAR drivers rallied behind him.

But there were doubts that arose immediately.

One social-media commenter posted on the chain including the NASCAR announcement: “No way anyone would do that with all the security cameras and people with camera phones all around. They would be fired and canceled immediately.”

And Wallace said he was offended that anyone would suggested the situation was faked.

“It offends me that people would go to those measures but again, I’m not shocked,” he said.

But until they are answered, the questions apparently remain.

“NASCAR needs to respond to to these photos suggesting the Bubba Wallace ‘noose’ was really just a rope used to close the garage door,” challenged Twitchy, which aggregates and comments on Twitter statements.

Then it posted this:

#nascarnoose solved. These images are all from the garages at Talladega SuperSpeedway. Image 1 shows rope “nooses” are affixed to every garage bay door as a pull down. Image 2 shows Bubba’s bay 4 in Nov. 2019. Image 3 is of bay 4 after the incident. Notice the rope is cut. pic.twitter.com/2rHdSdgtOo — James (@JamesEBeatty) June 23, 2020

“NASCAR, what say you?” the site asked.

There has been released, so far, very little evidence about the incident, except the reports that it happened. Social media hasn’t seen the image as it triggered the complaint, apparently.

Another commenter said, “I truly hope this is not true. We aren’t this stupid as a society. Please tell me it hasn’t gotten this bad. Do we have a 100% denial from NASCAR on this??”

Another said, “If the Bubba Wallace noose story is real, it is appalling, of course. But without a photo, I’d give it a 5% chance of being real.”

Newsweek said “right-wing activists” were comparing Wallace to Jussie Smollett, an actor who apparently faked an attack on himself in Chicago.

“How much u wanna bet we never see a single security tape of the garage, while the garage contains MILLIONS OF DOLLARS worth of equipment,” No Mercy podcast host Tommy G said on social media. “This has Jussie Smollet [sic] written all over it. Just stop using the same playbook please. Can u switch it up? I’m not buying this. Sorry.”

Washington Times columnist and FOX 5 contributor Tim Young, meanwhile, suggested it would be “super easy” for NASCAR to prove whether the incident was real.

He explained one needs credentials to get into the garages at the Talladega speedway, and everything its restricted.

“There are cameras everywhere, he said.

CBS reported NASCAR drivers and crew members “sent a powerful message” by rallying around Wallace.

“A massive crowd pushed and followed Wallace’s No. 43 car as he sat in the driver’s seat during pre-race activities. Wallace, NASCAR’s only full-time black driver, then exited the car and embraced Hall of Fame driver Richard Petty, who owns the team Wallace races for and had not attended a race during the coronavirus pandemic,” the network reported.

See the drivers rallying:

.@BubbaWallace tells us his fellow NASCAR drivers and their teams rallying around him before yesterday’s race shows “that love is way stronger than hate.” “We always show the utmost respect off the racetrack and in times of need, in times of support.” https://t.co/pJXFzthykA pic.twitter.com/QSom7iG3wt — The View (@TheView) June 23, 2020

And Wallace’s comments on the View:

.@BubbaWallace on those who believe the noose incident was staged: “It’s simple-minded people like that, the ones that are afraid of change, they use everything in their power to defend what they stand up for… instead of trying to listen and understand what’s going on.” pic.twitter.com/FikMntalwO — The View (@TheView) June 23, 2020

