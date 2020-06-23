https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/nasdaq-jumps-record-led-apple-longest-winning-streak-since-december/

(CNBC) — Stocks rose on Tuesday, with Apple leading major tech names higher as investors cheered a slew of announcements from the tech giant’s WorldWide Developers Conference.

The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.2% and hit an intraday record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 194 points, or 0.8%. The S&P 500 gained 0.8%.

Apple gained more than 2% and reached an all-time high. On Monday, the company unveiled new operating systems for its iPhones and computers. Apple also said it would use its own chips when building new Mac computers, ditching Intel’s in the process.

