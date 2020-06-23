http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1kqT4HmBUB8/

Presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has doubled his lead over President Donald Trump to 12 points, according to a Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey obtained by The Hill.

56 percent of likely voters support Biden’s campaign for the White House, while 44 percent stated that they support President Trump. Last month’s poll found Biden enjoyed a six-point lead over the incumbent president.

“After 11 months of improving ratings, Trump in the last month set back to below 50 percent in his handling of the crisis after the Clorox press conference as he pulled back from the daily briefings,” said Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll’s Mark Penn.

“He continues to lag in the national presidential horse race while Biden’s numbers have shown no change up or down,” Penn added, before cautioning that, “this race is far from over and both candidates have potentially winning scenarios.”

The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey, conducted between June 17th and 18th, was comprised of 1,886 registered voters.

In addition to the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll, other surveys show Biden leads President Trump swing states such as Michigan and Wisconsin, though by a more narrow margin than failed Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.

As Breitbart News noted:

The RealClearPolitics’ (RPC) June average, as of Monday, showed Biden leading Trump by eight points in Michigan — 49.8 percent to Trump’s 41.8 percent. The RCP average for June 22, 2016, showed Clinton up by 8.3 percent — 46.3 percent to 38 percent. […] A look at Wisconsin’s numbers — comparing RCP’s average from June 22, 2016, t0 June 22, 2020 — tells a similar story, with Biden leading by an average of 5.4 percent. On June 22, 2016, Clinton led by an average of 11 percent. Pennsylvania appears to stray from the other two states, as the RCP average shows the former vice president up by 5.6 percent. The June 22, 2016, average showed Clinton leading by half a percentage point. However, it should be noted that Trump “far exceeded” Biden in this year’s presidential primary raw vote totals in the Keystone State.

