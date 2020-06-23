https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/never-trumpers-impotence-eating-brains-cell-cell/

The Never-Trumpers are beside themselves because of their failure to get rid of the president, talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh told his listeners Tuesday.

He noted they were hopeful back in 2016 with the release of the Access Hollywood recording that caught Trump in some earthy remarks.

Trump responded by placing some of Bill Clinton’s accusers in the front row of the audience in a debate with Hillary Clinton.

“The media, the media, the American political class, the professionals, they were beside themselves. They could not understand how that had not worked,” Limbaugh said of the Access Hollywood tape. “And that began, that lone event then began this realization on the part of these people that nothing they have in their arsenal will take him out.

“And now we’re four years later, and nothing in their arsenal takes him out,” Limbaugh said.

“And they are beside themselves. They cannot believe it. Their impotence where getting rid of Trump is concerned has consumed them. It is eating their brains cell by cell. That’s why they’re getting insane. Anyway, that’s the exact moment we are, right here, right now in this campaign.”

He was responding to concerns that the economic damage from the coronavirus shutdowns, the racial turmoil and other issues would be too much for Trump.

“There’s no new Access Hollywood video, but what’s happened is the virus and the economy falling apart, the lockdown and Trump and all of these things that they’ve tried to say add up to his incompetence, we now have a bunch of people on our side, is my point, who are defecting because they think that this confluence of events is gonna take Trump out just like they thought the Access Hollywood video is gonna take Trump out.”

But he believes that will not happen.

As the attacks on Trump continue, Limbaugh thought it appropriate to do a short review of the “attempts by the Drive-By Media and the Democrat Party to take out Donald Trump since 2016.”

After the Access Hollywood video came the “golden showers story in the Steele dossier.”

“Remember that? Trump was in Moscow at a hotel, and as the story goes, somebody told him he’s staying in the same suite that Obama and Michelle stayed, in fact, staying in the same bed. So what did Trump do, he called up a bunch of prostitutes, had ’em come over and urinate on the bed. That’s in the Steele dossier.”

The document, funded by Hillary Clinton and the DNC, was used as evidence by the Obama administration to investigate the Trump campaign.

The Russia-collusion probe is now under criminal investigation by U.S. Attorney John Durham.

“Then the Michaels. Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal fix it attorney, Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels, Paul Manafort, General Flynn, all of these episodes.”

Each generated “weeks and weeks and weeks of angst and disgust.”

“And we were supposed to conclude that Trump was finished because every one of these people had the goods. Remember?”

Then there were claims about taxes and the Flynn “fiasco.”

“Jean Carroll. She’s the one who claimed Trump raped her in Bloomingdale’s. Whatever happened to that? We got three weeks to a month out of that one,” he said. “We had Dr. Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician who supposedly was lying about Trump’s health. That Trump was actually deadly sick. He was in very, very bad health. And this guy was lying on behalf of Trump because Trump was, whatever, paying him off.”

Following were the “kids-in-cages photos,” Carter Page, George Papadopoulos and Russiagate.

“Folks, it was every day. It’s impossible even to make up a comprehensive, full list. But every week for the last 208 weeks there has been some kind of ginned up hysteria, not just a story, ginned up hysteria why the left said, ‘We got him this time, we got him, this is it.’ … I mean, the list is endless, and it was events happening daily.”

Then the books by Anthony Scaramucci, Bob Woodward and Michael Wolff.

“I mean, there are over 50 books that have been written about Trump, all of them in one way or the other claiming that he’s insane, unstable, unfit. And, meanwhile, not a single one of them has had anything approaching success in getting rid of Donald Trump.”

Now there’s Bolton.

“‘Oh, my God. Oh, my God. It’s starting up all over again. John Bolton, yeah. Yeah. That’s the ticket. Bolton’s gonna be the guy. Bolton’s gonna be the guy that gets rid of Trump. Oh, my God.’ … And now the left’s going nuts. They can’t contain themselves. Gotta tighten the belt. ‘Oh, my God. Bolton, Bolton, Bolton. Gotta get Trump,'” he said.

“Want to bet?”

“I would warn all of you, none of this is gonna get Trump.”

