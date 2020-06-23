https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-amazon-series-shows-blacks-enslaving-whites-you-raped-our-daughters-what-if-we-rape-yours

Jeff Bezos’ Amazon is set to unveil a new series called “Cracka,” which envisions an America in which white people were enslaved by black people.

Director Dale Resteghini released the trailer for the series on Friday, saying it would be available for purchase on Amazon Prime and elsewhere later in 2020. The trailer shows a white man with Nazi tattoos being transported to an alternate universe in which he is made a slave by black people.

The title cards read: “You took our breath away, what if we took yours? You raped our daughters, what if we raped yours? You stole our freedom, now we steal yours.”

Other title cards read: “A dangerous new beginning,” and “Welcome to your new world.” During the trailer, a song plays in the background with the words, “n***erland, n***erland.”

“Where I come from, this isn’t the way it’s supposed to be,” the main character says as the camera cuts to a “Trump 2020” bumper sticker.

In the series, the white neo-Nazi “protagonist” confronts some black people is a car, but is somehow swept away to another world. When he awakes, the tables are turned, and he is brutalized by black slaveholders. White women are seen being raped by black “slaveowners,” and white men are seen being lynched by their black overlords.

A synopsis explains the premise. “In a world where white privilege, systematic oppression, and minority protest in order to break the chains of bondage runs regular, white supremacist Michael Stone is doing everything he can to maintain his privilege by exercising every opportunity to ensure the America he knows and loves continues to remain pure and more importantly, remain white!”

The lead role of white supremacist Stone is played by Lorenzo Antonucci, who had an uncredited role in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” Other cast members include Hakeen Kae-Kazim (Hotel Rwanda), rapper Saigon, Kathryn Kates, and James Darnell.

“The world isn’t ready for this one !!!!” wrote Saigon in an Instagram post about the upcoming film.

“What if it were your ancestors?” he wrote. “I could never be racist because I treat people how I want to be treated… When U see things through the eyes of other people, sometimes the message resonates.”

Some questioned whether Resteghini wants to spur violence by the series.

“Although some people claim that the new series doesn’t glorify violence against whites the show’s creator, Dale Restighini, has emphasised that he wants his fans to cheer when the show’s antihero, a white Neo-Nazi, is brutalised by a gang of black slave owners,” Sausage Roll wrote.

The trailer was met with disdain on YouTube. “Repulsive and hateful. What next, revenge movies set in the modern day? Seriously, how long until an entire generation of actual racists is created? Sometimes I think that’s what they want,” one viewer wrote. “Hmm yes, because this will really help to ease racial tensions, won’t it? Smart move… Not!” wrote another.

