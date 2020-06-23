https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nuclear-weapons-korean-war/2020/06/23/id/973752

North Korea’s embassy in Moscow claims it will use its nuclear weapons “to put an end to another empire, whose name is the United States,” the New York Post reports.

The threats against the U.S. were first reported by the TASS news agency, a Russian state-owned wire service known as a propaganda outlet for the Kremlin.

TASS claims it received a statement from the embassy outlining the threat over the weekend.

“This year, the U.S. military has been carrying out various kinds of military maneuvers in South Korea and its vicinity with the purpose of striking North Korea quickly,” the agency quotes the statement. “A new round of the Korean War will add a particularly sensational event to the history of mankind, which will put an end to another empire, whose name is the United States.”

The statement has not been reported by any other news outlets, according to the New York Post.

The alleged threat was released just days before the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War. The war broke out June 25, 1950.

