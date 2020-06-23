http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UAXh7YyS_iA/

Former President Barack Obama has once again lashed out at the Trump administration and Senate Republicans, this time during a virtual fundraiser for former Vice President Joe Biden’s White House campaign on Tuesday.

Obama accused President Trump of taking a “shambolic, disorganized, mean spirited approach to government,” which he judged as antithetical to American values. The former president stated:

What we have seen over the last couple of years is a White House enabled by Republicans in Congress and a media structure that supports them that has not just differed in terms of policy but has gone at the very foundations of who we are and who we should be. That suggests facts don’t matter, science doesn’t matter, that suggests a deadly disease is fake news. That actively promotes division. And that considers some Americans in this country more real than others. That, we haven’t seen out of the White House in a very long time.

Of Biden, Obama said, “Help was on the way — if we do the work,” claiming that: “There’s nobody that I trust more to heal this country and get it back on track than my dear friend Joe Biden.”

The fundraiser was Obama’s first appearance with Biden in the 2020 campaign season, raising a recond $7.6 million from at least 175,000 donors.

Obama’s latest remarks follow recent veiled criticism of President Trump’s handling of the Chinese coronavirus during an online address to university graduates.

“More than anything this pandemic has fully finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” the former president said. “A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

“Broad majorities agree on the ends,” he added. “That’s why folks with power will keep trying to divide you over the means. That’s how nothing changes.”

In May, Obama claimed “rule of law is at risk” in response to the Department of Justice dropping its criminal charges against retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, according to an audio call obtained by Yahoo News.

