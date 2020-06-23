https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fundraiser/2020/06/23/id/973693

Former President Barack Obama will appear with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at his first virtual fundraiser Tuesday night, CNN reported.

At the event, Obama plans to discuss why Biden is the suitable person to be in the White House for the current “turbulent moment” in the nation’s history, according to an Obama aide.

The aide added that the former president also plans to campaign for and help raise money for many other Democratic candidates during the campaign.

Tuesday night’s event already has raised more than $4 million from at least 120,000 people, with the campaign emphasizing that there was no minimum amount of money needed to donate in order to tune in to the fundraiser, according to The New York Times.

The reunion between Obama and his former vice president is expected to be the biggest grassroots fundraiser for the Democratic Party during the campaign, The Hill reported.

In May, Biden and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) brought in a combined $81 million, while Trump and the Republican National Committee (RNC) garnered $74 million together last month.

However, the president and the RNC have about $265 million cash on hand, while the Biden campaign and the DNC are far behind with a total of only about $130 million cash in hand.

