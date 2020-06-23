https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/503744-ocasio-cortez-wins-house-primary

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezHillicon Valley: Patagonia latest company to pull ads from Facebook | Top EU officials call out China for hospital cyberattacks | Trump team pushes back on reports of TikTok, K-pop rally sabotage NYPD commissioner: Officers who drove into protesters did not violate use-of-force policy Trump: Ocasio-Cortez would beat Schumer MORE (D-N.Y.) easily won the Democratic primary in New York’s 14th District, virtually guaranteeing herself a second House term in the safe blue district.

Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive star, fended off Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a former CNBC television anchor who attracted the support of moderates and had the backing of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which usually endorses Republicans. She was leading with 74 percent of the vote, compared to Caruso-Cabrera’s 19 percent, with less 2 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press.

Caruso-Cabrera also had financial support of a handful of Wall Street executives and raised more than $2 million, while plowing $1 million of her own money into the campaign.

But Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign team and fundraising abilities are nearly unmatched in the House. She has spent more than $6 million this cycle defending her seat and she has built a massive political team and an even bigger money machine.

The New York Democrat has nearly 40 staffers on her campaign, a team more comparable to that of a top-tier Senate campaign than a congresswoman seeking reelection in a safe seat.

Ocasio-Cortez surged to political stardom after stunningly defeating former longtime Rep. Joseph Crowley (D) in 2018.

A handful of progressive insurgent candidates have followed on Ocasio-Cortez’s footsteps, with Jamaal Bowman looking likely to oust 16-term Rep. Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelHouse Democrats call for testimony from top State officials over watchdog firing Overnight Defense: Highlights from the House Armed Services subcommittees’ defense bill sections | Bill would ask troops if they’ve faced ‘racist, anti-Semitic or supremacist’ activity | Pompeo aide testifying next week on watchdog’s ouster The Hill’s Campaign Report: Progressives raise expectations ahead of big primary night MORE (D-N.Y.) in a primary that was also being decided on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in Kentucky, progressive Charles Booker was looking to prevail on Tuesday over Democratic establishment favorite Amy McGrath in the primary to determine who faces off against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump says he supports another round of stimulus checks NAACP Legal Defense Fund urges Senate to reject GOP police reform bill OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Internal watchdog probing Park Police actions toward Lafayette Square protesters | Democrats detail their .5T green infrastructure plan | Green groups challenge Trump water rules rollback MORE (R-Ky.) in November.

Ocasio-Cortez will enter the general election as the heavy favorite in the staunchly Democratic House district.

