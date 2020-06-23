https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/oregon-county-exempts-non-white-people-mandatory-face-mask-order-prevent-racial-profiling/

Lincoln County, Oregon announced last week that residents must wear a face covering in public if they are unable to ‘socially distance’ to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

However, only white people are subjected to the tyranny.

On Tuesday, the public health officials announced that non-white people are exempted from the new mandatory face mask order to ‘prevent racial profiling.’

“No person shall intimidate or harass people who do not comply,” the Lincoln County public health officials said.

As of Tuesday, only one COVID-19 death was reported in Lincoln County.

The reason for the exemption?

For one, the Director of ACLU’s Racial Justice Program ReNika Moore complained about face mask mandates for black people back in April.

“For many black people, deciding whether or not to wear a bandana in public to protect themselves and others from contracting coronavirus is a lose-lose situation that can result in life-threatening consequences either way,” ReNika Moore said.

Ohio State University professor Trevor Logan said mandating black people wear a mask would be “basically telling people to look dangerous given racial stereotypes that are out there.”

“It looks like almost every criminal sketch of any garden-variety black suspect,” he told CNN in April.

More evidence that face mask orders and lockdown orders are not about ‘saving lives.’

