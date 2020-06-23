https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/pelosi-accuses-republicans-trying-get-away-murder-george-floyd/

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday accused Republicans of trying to get way with the murder of George Floyd, a black man whose videotaped death in police custody in Minneapolis last month set off a violent protest movement nationwide. Pelosi made the remark, “they were trying to get away with murder, actually–the murder of George Floyd”, in an interview with CBS News Radio’s Steve Futterman while commenting on the Republican police reform bill largely authored by black Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina.

YouTube took down the posting by the Republican National Committee of Pelosi’s comments Tuesday night but restored the video around 11 p.m. EDT.

[embedded content]

The entire interview can be heard on Soundcloud:

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill accused Republicans.

Minnesota is run by Democrats: Gov Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison and Minneapolis Mayor Frey Jacob Frey.

