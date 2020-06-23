https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/pelosi-accuses-republicans-trying-get-away-murder-george-floyd/

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday accused Republicans of trying to get way with the murder of George Floyd, a black man whose videotaped death in police custody in Minneapolis last month set off a violent protest movement nationwide. Pelosi made the remark, “they were trying to get away with murder, actually–the murder of George Floyd”, in an interview with CBS News Radio’s Steve Futterman while commenting on the Republican police reform bill largely authored by black Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina.

UNHINGED: Nancy Pelosi accuses Republican senators of “trying to get away with murder, actually, the murder of George Floyd”https://t.co/e8pdwnSUdG pic.twitter.com/tK2dFyy1Px — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2020

YouTube took down the posting by the Republican National Committee of Pelosi’s comments Tuesday night but restored the video around 11 p.m. EDT.

[embedded content]

The entire interview can be heard on Soundcloud:

Nancy Pelosi says with their police reform proposals, Senate Republicans are “trying to get away with murder, actually — the murder of George Floyd.” Hear it in this @CBSNewsRadio interview with my colleague @sfutterman:https://t.co/DAsGYssPzD — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) June 23, 2020

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill accused Republicans.

.@SpeakerPelosi said “Republicans” — if there’s any one Republican she’s talking about it’s the self-proclaimed Grim Reaper @senatemajldr. Didn’t hear any GOP outrage when his #3 in leadership @SenJohnBarrasso said Ds put their bill in a “chokehold.” https://t.co/GnNZ6fzJz5 — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) June 24, 2020

Only a chokehold BAN would have saved George Floyd. We need the #JusticeInPolicing Act. — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) June 24, 2020

Minnesota is run by Democrats: Gov Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison and Minneapolis Mayor Frey Jacob Frey.

