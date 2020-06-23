https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nancy-pelosi-republicans-murder-police/2020/06/23/id/973799

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Tuesday called Senate legislative proposals on police reform “unsalvageable” and accused Republicans of “trying to get away with murder, actually – the murder of George Floyd.”

The comments came in an interview with CBS Radio News about the competing versions of the bill in the House and Senate following the death of Floyd, a black man, in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

Republicans have suggested, if Democrats filibuster the bill before the Senate, they might drop the issue in this Congress.

“For something to happen, they’re going to have to face the realities of police brutalities, the realities of the need for justice in policing, and the recognition that there’s many good people in law enforcement, but not all,” Pelosi said referring to Republicans. “And that we have to address those concerns.

“So, when they admit that, and have some suggestions that are worthy of consideration – but so far they were trying to get away with murder, actually – the murder of George Floyd.”

CBS News Correspondent Steve Futterman did not question Pelosi on her rhetoric, instead immediately advancing to a question about “defunding police,” which drew outrage from the GOP, Fox News reported.

“That’s got to be the most outrageous thing she’s said in at least a few weeks,” said Mark Whitlock, a senior adviser to the National Republican Senatorial Committee. “Genuinely shocked the speaker didn’t get any pushback after that line as well.”

Floyd’s death, and a widely circulated video showing him being restrained by a white police officer with his knee on Floyd’s neck, has sparked riots and protests across the United States and, according to critics, is an example of systemic racism in America.

Four officers have been charged in Floyd’s death, including the one in the video who has been accused of second-degree murder.

