House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) claimed on Tuesday that Republicans were “trying to get away with” the “murder of George Floyd.” The claim is not supported by any factual realities as Democrats control nearly everything pertaining to the area where Floyd was killed in Minneapolis.

In an interview with CBS Radio host Steve Futterman, Pelosi claimed that there were Republicans not wanting to go as far as Democrats in terms of police reform legislation because “they were trying to get away with murder actually, the murder of George Floyd.”

Futterman did not offer any push back over the highly controversial statement from Pelosi, which is not backed up by any evidence considering the fact that Minnesota’s governor is a Democrat and the city of Minneapolis is largely controlled by Democrats.

PARTIAL TRANSCRIPT:

CBS HOST STEVE FUTTERMAN: I think I’d like to start off with the idea of having some police reform legislation. Is there any hope that something’s going to pass because I know the Republicans have introduced something in the Senate which seems to be something that Democrats don’t even want to deal with. HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI: What we have put together in the House of Representatives will make a difference, make a difference in justice in policing, make a difference in reducing brutality in terms of interactions with police and minority communities especially. We’re very proud of the work that we did, that we have done, and will pass on Thursday in the House of Representatives. What the Senate did as was said by Senators Schumer, Booker, and Harris is unsalvageable. It used words, but it doesn’t take action, so it doesn’t make any difference. It’s unfortunate. They’re just going to have to up their ante in terms of their sincerity in trying to make a change, get a job done. FUTTERMAN: Is there any hope that two sides can reach some compromise? I mean, you’ve been in this business long enough I think you know when things might be able to work out and I think you also know frankly when things can not be worked out. Is there someway that the two sides could reach some compromise to at least get something passed? PELOSI: Well, you be the judge. We’re saying no chokeholds, they’re saying maybe, you know, they’re not saying no chokeholds. I mean there’s a big difference there. What’s the compromise? Some chokeholds? I don’t see what the compromise is. We’re saying no racial profiling, maybe some. So, the point Steve, is the following: they understand that there’s a need to get something done. The press has given them so much play for this bare [inaudible] unsalvageable piece of legislation and then say well can’t you compromise with that? No, because it is no and we are yes. It isn’t maybe. And so, in other words, for something to happen, they’re going to have to face the realities of police brutality, the realities of a need for justice in policing, and the recognition that there are many, many good people in law enforcement, but not all, and we have to address those concerns. So, when they admit that and have some suggestions that are worthy of consideration, but so far they were trying to get away with murder actually, the murder of George Floyd.

