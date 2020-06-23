http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0R7T-reDilc/

Tuesday on CBS Radio, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) accused Senate Republicans of trying to get away with not doing serious police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

When host Steve Futterman asked if a compromise could be reached with Republicans in the Senate, Pelosi said, “Well, you be the judge. We’re saying ‘no chokeholds.’ They’re not saying, ‘no chokeholds.’ I mean, there’s a big difference.”

She continued, “What’s the compromise? ‘Some chokeholds’? I don’t see what the compromise is. You know, ‘No racial profiling?’ Maybe ‘some’? So the point, Steve, is the following: They understand that there’s a need to get something done. The press has given them so much play for this bare leaves, unsalvageable piece of legislation, and then say, ‘Well, can’t you compromise with that?’ No, because it is — ‘no.’ And we are, ‘yes.’ It isn’t, ‘maybe.’”

She added, “And so, in other words, for something to happen, they’re going to have to face the realities of police brutality, and the reality of the need for justice in policing, and the recognition that there are many, many good people in law enforcement, but not all, and that we have to address those concerns. So, when they admit that and have some suggestions that are worthy of consideration — but so far, they were trying to get away with murder, actually. The murder of George Floyd.”

