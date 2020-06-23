https://thehill.com/policy/defense/504161-pentagons-top-technology-officials-resign

The Pentagon’s top technology official and his deputy are resigning next month, a Defense Department official confirmed on Tuesday.

Mike Griffin, the Pentagon’s first undersecretary of research and engineering, and his deputy, Lisa Porter, will leave July 10, the official said.

The resignations were first reported by Inside Defense.

Griffin, who took on the role in early 2018, and Porter said in a letter to staff that “a private-sector opportunity has presented itself to us, offering an opportunity we have decided to pursue together,” Defense News reported.

“It has been a pleasure leading this great team over the past few years. We greatly appreciate your hard work, diligence, integrity, and devotion to technical excellence and technical truth in furtherance of the R&E mission,” the two wrote, according to the outlet. “We wish you all the very best.”

The two are the third and fourth officials to announce their resignation in the last week.

Kathryn Wheelbarger, the acting assistant Defense secretary for international security affairs, submitted her resignation on June 17, five days after President TrumpDonald John TrumpSouth Korea slams Bolton book as ‘distorting the reality’ of nuclear talks Democrats face tough questions with Bolton Protesters try to bring down statue of Andrew Jackson near White House MORE pulled her name as the intended nominee to be deputy undersecretary of Defense for intelligence.

And Elaine McCusker, the Pentagon’s acting comptroller who questioned the Trump administration for its withholding of aid to Ukraine last year, submitted her resignation a day earlier after the White House in early March pulled her nomination for the official comptroller role.

