Chicago police officials said that 46 people were shot, leading to six deaths, across Chicago on Monday, coming a day after one of the most violent weekends in recent memory.

Over the weekend, more than 100 people were shot and 14 died across Chicago, officials said.

Police officials said that three women were shot, two fatally, in the most recent fatal shooting in Chicago, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. It was an apparent domestic-related shooting on the South Side.

Earlier Monday morning, a 24-year-old man died at Mt. Sinai Hospital after he was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, officials told the paper. He was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said three other people died after being shot.

Former police officer Anthony Napolitano, a Chicago alderman, said he wants “to see more outrage” over “the hundred-plus people shot in the street and these kids that have been killed” over the weekend, Fox News reported.

Napolitano said the rise in violence can be attributed to people “vilifying” the police in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

“I come from a police family and a police neighborhood in the city of Chicago. Nobody, not a single person would justify what happened in Minnesota. That was unfortunate. It was the worst that could have happened,” Napolitano said.

He added: “This has been going on in the city of Chicago for 20-plus years. Homicide rates off the chart.”

Chicago Police Department officers in a file photo. (Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown lamented the surge in shootings in recent days on Sunday.

“Bullets don’t just tear apart the things they strike,” Brown said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “Bullets also tear apart families. Bullets destroy neighborhoods and they ruin any sense of safety in a community.”

A 3-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy were shot and killed over the weekend in separate incidents, authorities said. The 3-year-old was identified by officials as Mehki James. The boy’s stepfather, 27, was driving south near North Central Avenue at Huron Street when someone fired shots at his vehicle, killing the boy, according to CBS Chicago.

“No one should be able to walk away from killing a 3-year-old and a 13-year-old without consequences,” Brown said, according to NBC Chicago.

Rev. Ira Acree, in a news conference, said that Mekhi’s death means “a line was crossed.”

“It would be an ultimate contradiction to march for justice for George Floyd and not say a word about a 3-year-old who can’t defend himself or speak for himself,” he said. “Don’t miss the point. We say Black lives matter. Black babies’ lives matter more.”

