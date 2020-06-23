https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-promises-another-generous-stimulus

President Donald Trump said there will be another stimulus package to boost the economy that has been struggling since most states implemented strict lockdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19, Fox Business reported.

Without providing details about how much Americans might receive under the next stimulus, the president seemed to assure the public that more financial assistance is on the way, even as some of his advisers oppose another round of direct payments.

When asked directly by Scripps reporter Joe St. George whether the government would send Americans another stimulus check, Trump answered, “Yeah, we are. We are.”

“We will be doing another stimulus package,” President Trump said. “It will be very good. It will be very generous.”

He wouldn’t say how much it might be, only saying “you’ll find out about it” and that more information could be available in the next couple of weeks.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has seemed open to a second stimulus package, although neither he nor other White House officials had committed to one before Trump’s remarks. And not all of the president’s economic advisers agree that direct payments are the best way to go. Fox Business reports:

But some Trump economic advisers, like Art Laffer and Stephen Moore, have questioned the need for additional spending, sounding the alarm on what is expected to be the highest deficit in the nation’s history. They’ve instead called for deregulation efforts, including a payroll tax cut.

Democrats have been advocating for more stimulus payments to Americans, with some Democratic senators, including Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif) proposing $2,000 monthly payments to most Americans until the coronavirus crisis ends.

Another Democratic proposal, this one from the House, would expand the members of a household who can get stimulus money to include college students and older teenagers, capping the total household stimulus amount at $6,000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

