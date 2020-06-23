https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/project-veritas-undercover-video-facebook-content-moderator-someone-wearing-maga-hat-going-delete-terrorism/

James O’Keefe strikes again!

Project Veritas on Tuesday released undercover videos documenting rampant anti-Trump bias at Facebook.

Facebook insider Zach McElroy told Project Veritas that he’s willing to testify before Congress about the Facebook bias he witnessed against Trump supporters and conservative causes.

’75-to-80 percent of Posts Selected by Facebook’s Algorithm for Moderator Review Support President Donald Trump, Republicans and Conservative Causes’ says McElroy.

Facebook content moderators were caught on hidden camera admitting they hate President Trump.

‘We gotta get the Cheeto out of office’ one moderator said.

Another content moderator laughed and said she deletes every pro-Trump post because she ‘gives no f*cks.’

Via Project Veritas:

One of the content moderators was asked if she deleted every Republican item that came up on her queue, she said: “Yes! I don’t give no f*cks, I’ll delete it.” The same moderator said she does not take down anti-Trump content, even if it did not violate policy. “You gotta take it down but I leave it up,” she said. “If you see something that’s not supposed to be up, it’s probably me.” Another content moderator, Lara Kontakos, was asked what she did when she saw a posts supporting the president: “If someone is wearing a MAGA hat, I am going to delete them for terrorism.” Then, Kontakos looked around at her colleagues: “I think we are all doing that.”

WATCH:

[embedded content]

You can support James O’Keefe and Project Veritas by clicking here.

