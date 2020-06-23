https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/california-arnold-schwarzenegger-zoom-hackers/2020/06/23/id/973801

A Zoom meeting about redistricting reform in California held with former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was hacked by users who displayed swastikas and shouted out racial slurs, reports The Hill.

Schwarzenegger, one of the leading advocates for redistricting reform, was one of the key speakers on the call.

“The unfortunate part is that whenever you have somebody who is willing to come and speak out who is a public figure, it does help raise more awareness, but unfortunately for people with bad intentions as well,” Katie Fahey, founder and executive director of The People, the group that held the meeting, said after the incident took place.

Many Americans who have been forced to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic opted to use Zoom, a video-conferencing platform, for meetings, classes and social gatherings.

But the company’s ease of use has made it a target for hackers.

CEO Eric S. Yuan on June 17 announced the company was offering end-to-end encryption for all users.

