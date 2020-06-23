https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/actors-awards-dillon/2020/06/23/id/973762

The Screen Actors Guild will not eliminate categories for men and women and combine them into one for its SAG Awards as requested by actress Asia Kate Dillon – at least for next year’s ceremony, Variety reported.

“The suggestion to go to one category raises significant concerns in terms of gender parity as well as racial and ethnic diversity,” SAG’s award committee wrote to Dillon, and shared it with Variety on Monday. “However, this is a larger conversation we are continuing to explore, and we’ll be reaching out to you for a discussion with the SAG Awards.”

Dillon, who plays a “non-binary character” in the Showtime cable series “Billions” – starring Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti about the financial world, asked SAG in a letter two weeks ago to eliminate the categories for men and women for its January 2021 competition.

“Separating people based on their assigned sex, and/or their gender identity, is not only irrelevant when it comes to how an acting performance should be judged, it is also a form of discrimination,” wrote Dillon, who uses the pronouns they, them and their and is a self-identified non-binary person.

“Not only do your current categories erase non-binary identities by limiting performers to identifying as male or female/man or womxn (which not all SAG members, like myself, do), they also serve as an endorsement of the gender binary at large, which actively upholds other forms of discrimination, including racism, the patriarchy, and gender violence.”

Responding with disappointment, Dillon was nevertheless “heartened” to learn that SAG shares the “significant concern for ‘gender parity as well as racial and ethnic diversity.’”

“Given our mutual concern for gender parity, I would hope we might also share a goal of creating acting categories that are inclusive of all sexes and genders identities,” Dillon wrote. “There are at least 64 known gender identities and at least five known biological sexes.”

Dillon had been asked to participate on the SAG Awards’ motion picture nominating committee, but declined due to the “current exclusionary form.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

